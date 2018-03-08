Driver dies in car fire near live power lines in New Jersey, morning after nor’easter

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — A driver was found dead inside a flaming car parked near live power lines in New Jersey on Thursday, the morning after a nor’easter wreaked havoc across the region, knocking down trees and wires and burying parts of New Jersey in more than 2 feet of snow, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Summit Avenue near Route 208 shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Franklin Lakes Police Department.

The vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames, police said.

It was near live power lines lying on the roadway, according to police.

The vehicle’s occupant died and has been identified, but police have not released his or her name.

Police did not say what caused the power lines to fall, but the incident comes the morning after a nor’easter storm dumped as much as 26 inches in Bergen County, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy snowfall caused trees and power lines to come down across the Northeast.

An 88-year-old woman in New York died Wednesday at the height of the storm when a tree fell in front of her home, police in the area said. Again, officials did not confirm what caused the tree to fall.