Gloria Allred talks about her decades fighting for women’s rights; new documentary, “Seeing Allred”

NEW YORK—You've seen her passion, grit and fight at dozens of press conferences.

"Whether what we do is popular or not, I really don’t care. I care if its right," Gloria Allred said.

A tireless and fearless advocate for those whose rights she believes have been violated or threatened, Gloria Allred's legal career spans four decades.

"You were battling for women's rights and other peoples rights before people knew what women's rights were," Tamsen Fadal commented.

"Well that’s true. There would be no need for women's rights if there no wrongs against women," Allred said.

Born into a working class Jewish family in Philadelphia, Allred came from very humble beginnings.

"You did have something happen to you when you were much younger, that I think allows you to understand these women," Fadal asked.

"None of us are spared. When I was in my twenties, I was sexually assaulted by a medical doctor in Mexico. And as a result I became pregnant," Allred said.

She wound up sick in the hospital after a botched abortion by an unlicensed health care worker.

"This is why I am so committed to making sure no woman should have to risk her life with an illegal abortion," Allred asserted.

It is just one of the reasons she works to empower those who need it most:

"We want to give a voice to the voiceless, hope to the hopeless and power to the powerless," Allred said.

Despite her high profile cases and camera-ready persona, it took Allred two years to agree to a documentary highlighting her storied career.

It's aptly titled "Seeing Allred" now playing on Netflix.

"We see a number of high profile cases in the documentary. We see a young woman who was sexually abused by seven Catholic priests and had a baby by one of them. We fought that case for over 23 years and finally won a settlement. We see two lesbian life partners who were my clients. We fought for the right to marry for eight years in California," Allred recounted.

"Is Gloria Allred afraid of anything," Fadal asked.

"I’m not really afraid of anything cause I think fear has a cost. Fear keeps women subordinated and minorities deprived of their rights, so that’s a luxury I cannot afford," Allred said.

And you would think after all her success, she would take a moment to breathe.

"I don’t want a vacation. I’m not interested in going, I’m just interested in continue working for as long as god gives me this gift of life," Allred expressed.

That's why Allred says she's most at peace helping others.

"I always say pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living. That’s what I have done and that’s what we should all continue to do," Allred said.