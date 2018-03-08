Commuters face cancellations, delays on bus, train service after nor’easter hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The second nor’easter in less than a week has taken a toll on transit systems, area roads and air travel, making the morning commute complicated for many.

During Wednesday’s storm, service was delayed or suspended on the Metro-North, LIRR, and NJ Transit, causing frustration among commuters trying to get home during the evening commute.

As the cleanup continues Thursday, several transit systems are operating with delays and modified schedules. Find our automatically updated transit-service feed at the bottom of this page:

Metro-North:

Metro-North expects to operate on a reduced schedule. The New Canaan is suspended until further notice, and the Waterbury Branches have mostly resumed.

Customers should also expect extremely crowded conditions and delays from the effects of the storm. For train times and service updates, click here.

NJ Transit service:

All NJ Transit bus service has resumed their normal operations, while the Northeast Corridor train service is operating on or close to schedule in both directions.

Train service between High Bridge and Raritan remains suspended in both directions due to downed trees.

LIRR:

Several trains on the Long Island Rail Road are experiencing several delays and some cancellations — customers will be accommodated at different stops. For train schedules and updates, click here.

Commuters are advised to allow for extra travel time and check the status of their forms of transportation.

Amtrak:

Service between New York City and Boston is suspended until at least 10 a.m. Thursday.

Air travel:

"Recovery well under way" for Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Airports, but flights Thursday have still been canceled. Kennedy saw 40 cancelations, LaGuardia had 70 and Newark saw 60 as of the morning hours.