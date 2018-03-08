Pregnant actress who lost daughter in Park Slope crash out of ICU, unborn child survived: statement

NEW YORK — The unborn child of a Tony Award-winning actress who was injured in a crash that killed her daughter and a second children in Park Slope earlier this week survived, and the mother is out of the ICU, according to a statement released Thursday.

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was walking with friend Lauren Lew and their two young children when a driver struck the group Monday afternoon near Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue.

Blumenstein’s daughter, 4-year-old Abigail, and Lew’s son, 1-year-old Joshua, were killed.

The actress was critically hurt, and Lew and a fifth victim were injured.

The following statement was released through Blumenstein’s Twitter account Thursday:

“Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity. Ruthie is now out of the ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed. Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy.”

The accused driver in the incident, Dorothy Bruns, is being investigated and has since had her license suspended, police said.

Bruns allegedly said she suffered a seizure at the time, sources tell PIX11. No charges have been filed in the case.

Gofundme accounts have been set-up for the victims— one for the Blumensteins and another for the Lew family.