Greyhound bus attack: Woman holds 3-year-old at knifepoint, stabs mother, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is accused of holding a 3-year-old girl at knifepoint and stabbing multiple people on a Greyhound bus in California, Tulare County officials said.

Teresa Ann Andrade Madrigal, 48, entered a Greyhound bus while it was making a stop at Bakersfield, and began talking to herself, alarming the bus driver and other passengers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s officer,

The bus driver spoke to Madrigal, and determined she was fine to continue traveling on the bus.

As the bus traveled through Tulare County, Madrigal walked to the back of the bus and grabbed a 3-year-old girl and held her at knifepoint, officials said.

The girl’s mother immediately got into an altercation with Madrigal and was stabbed in the abdomen, according to authorities.

Bus passengers detained Madrigal until police arrived and took her into custody.

Three other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

The toddler was removed from the hospital and taken to her aunt. Her mother is out of surgery and in stable condition.

Madrigal also suffered self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

The rest of the bus’ passengers were picked up by another bus and taken to their destination.