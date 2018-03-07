Warnings, advisories in effect as tri-state area braces for nor’easter

NEW YORK — The tri-state area will be hit with wet, heavy snow and high winds from a nor’easter that is expected to blanket parts of the area.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through early Thursday morning for much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut while a winter weather advisory remains in effect through early Thursday for Long Island and coastal New Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency until Thursday. Residents are cautioned to stay indoors unless needed, and motorists should avoid heading out, unless necessary.

As the storm travels into the area, hundreds of flights have been cancelled, multiple schools are closed and thousands of residents are experiencing power outages.

Commuters and residents are advised to expect difficult travel conditions and possible flooding throughout the day as the snow is forecasted to become heavy later in the morning — the heaviest coming later in the morning through the evening rush hour.

Total accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches in New York City and Long Island can expect 1 to 4 inches, down from 6 to 12 inches for those areas.

Parts of New Jersey, however, are expected to receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.

Commuters and travelers are advised to expect delays and travel only if necessary.

Metro-North Railroad will be operating on a reduced weekday schedule during the morning and evening peak hours. For their schedule, click here.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in area airports. Those traveling are advised to call airlines for their flight’s status before coming to the airport. Several airlines are waiving change fees — Delta has issued a travel waiver until Thursday for flights traveling around the northeast coast.

Thousands of residents are without power throughout New York and New Jersey.

Con Edison and NYSEG have reported thousands of customers without power in Westchester and over 300 in NYC.

Over 25,000 customers are without power in New Jersey, according to JCPL.

Although NYC schools remain open, multiple schools in the area are closed. For a full list of school closings, click here.