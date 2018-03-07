Snowfall totals so far during nor’easter

NEW YORK — Snowfall totals are starting to come in across the tri-state area, but forecasters warn the worst has yet to come.

Wednesday’s nor’easter is the second in five days, and could include snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with locally higher rates of more than 2 inches an hour, the National Weather Service warns.

Total accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches in New York City, and Long Island can expect 1 to 4 inches. Parts of inland New Jersey, however, are expected to receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.

After a mostly wet and windy start to the day, snow started to slam NYC after noon.

The weather event also included thundersnow — a booming sound that occurs when “shallow layers of unstable air lead to enhanced upward motion, increasing snow growth and causing enough electric charge separation for lightning,” according to the weather service. Viewers across the five boroughs reported hearing thunder.

As of 2 p.m., the following snow totals were reported (each are measured in inches):

New Jersey

West Milford 4.6

North Caldwell 3.5

New York

Greenville 4.5

Monroe 4

Woodbridge 3.5

Mount Hope 2.5