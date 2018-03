Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — A private garbage truck crashed into a FedEx shop early Wednesday, police said.

It occurred around 3 a.m. as a truck failed to navigate through the roadway and jumped the curb, crashing into the FedEx Office Print & Ship Center and a subway entrance sign along Columbus Circle and Central Park South, police said.

One person was inside the truck. No pedestrians were hurt.

Authorities are waiting for a tow truck that can carry heavier loads to remove the garbage truck.