NY Times delivery truck jumps curb, nearly crashes into SoHo store

SOHO, Manhattan — A New York Times delivery truck nearly crashed into a store in SoHo Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. when the delivery truck jumped the curb on the corner of Prince Street and Broadway, and struck the scaffolding, just missing the Victoria’s Secret Pink store.

One person suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, FDNY said.

FDNY officials and the scaffolding company were on scene to evaluate the damage.

Drivers traveling around the area should expect traffic and delays as crews work to remove the truck and assess the damage.