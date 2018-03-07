Nor’easter: Will NYC public schools be closed Thursday?

NEW YORK — Will New York City schools be closed Thursday?

Schools remained open Wednesday as a nor’easter pummeled the area, but as of 5 p.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio had not yet made a decision on closures.

The nor’easter started with rain just after midnight Wednesday and changed over to snow in time for the Thursday morning commute.

The heaviest snow fell during the day and into the evening rush-hour.

Wednesday’s nor’easter is the second in five days, and could include snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with locally higher rates of more than 2 inches an hour, the National Weather Service warns.

Total accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches in New York City, and Long Island can expect 1 to 4 inches. Parts of inland New Jersey, however, are expected to receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.

The weather event also included thundersnow — a booming sound that occurs when “shallow layers of unstable air lead to enhanced upward motion, increasing snow growth and causing enough electric charge separation for lightning,” according to the weather service. Viewers across the five boroughs reported hearing thunder.

In January, NYC schools were closed for a day in anticipation of a storm forecast to dump 6 to 8 inches of snow in the city, and potentially more than a foot in areas outside the city, particularly to the east.

Up to a foot of snow ultimately fell in parts of the city, and when schools reopened the following day, more than 165,000 people signed a petition to keep them closed for a second day, with some noting freezing temperatures and others saying plows had not yet reached their areas.