Nor’easter snarls transit across tri-state area with bus, train service suspended

Officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday night as the second nor’easter in a week batters the New York region.

The storm is bring wet, heavy snow to the region with some areas already seeing over a foot. It grounded flights, closed schools and brought another round of power outages. Some people in the area have been without power since the nor’easter last week.

A winter storm warning is into effect until Thursday morning. Here’s an overview of how transit is being affected:

NJ Transit Bus Service:

Bus service was stopped at 4:30 p.m. It is not scheduled to resume Wednesday. NJ Transit has not yet released any information for Thursday service.

Port Authority Bus Terminal:

The Port Authority Bus Terminal will close Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. due to the storm. It will reopen Thursday at 5:00 a.m.

Metro North:

Service is delayed on most lines.

LIRR:

LIRR service is suspended on the Oyster Bay, Pt Jeff, Ronkonkoma, am Hempstead branches due to multiple weather-related signal problems. The Babylon and Montauk branches are suspended due to fallen utility wires near Freeport.

PATH:

PATH is providing normal service on all lines. They’re also cross honoring for NJ Transit customers.

Subway:

Subways are running throughout the city. Some are delayed because of signal problems.

Amtrak:

Amtrak is operating for a modified schedule. For information, head to their Twitter page.