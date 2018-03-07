Nor’easter snarls transit across tri-state area with bus, train service suspended

Officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday night as the second nor’easter in a week batters the New York region.
The storm is bring wet, heavy snow to the region with some areas already seeing over a foot. It grounded flights, closed schools and brought another round of power outages. Some people in the area have been without power since the nor’easter last week.
A winter storm warning is into effect until Thursday morning. Here’s an overview of how transit is being affected:
NJ Transit Bus Service:
Bus service was stopped at 4:30 p.m. It is not scheduled to resume Wednesday. NJ Transit has not yet released any information for Thursday service.
Port Authority Bus Terminal:
The Port Authority Bus Terminal will close Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. due to the storm. It will reopen Thursday at 5:00 a.m.
Metro North:
Service is delayed on most lines.
LIRR:
LIRR service is suspended on the Oyster Bay, Pt Jeff, Ronkonkoma, am Hempstead branches due to multiple weather-related signal problems. The Babylon and Montauk branches are suspended due to fallen utility wires near Freeport.
PATH:
PATH is providing normal service on all lines. They’re also cross honoring for NJ Transit customers.
Subway:
Subways are running throughout the city. Some are delayed because of signal problems.
Amtrak:
Amtrak is operating for a modified schedule. For information, head to their Twitter page.