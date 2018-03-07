Nor’easter cancels hundreds of flights at NYC airports

NEW YORK — Hundreds of flights at New York-area airports are canceled or delayed Wednesday due to the nor’easter threatening the tri-state area.

The nor’easter is forecasted to batter the tri-state area with wet, heavy snow and accumulations ranging from 4 to 8 inches in New York City, 1 to 4 inches on Long Island while parts of New Jersey can receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.

The storm’s high winds and snowfall has sparked hundreds of cancellations at local airports.

As of 9:06 a.m., Kennedy Airport has reported 467 cancellations, the airport said. Flights are arriving and departing with minimal delays. About 587 flights were canceled at LaGuardia Airport and are experiencing delays of about 15 minutes or less, the airport said.

Newark Airport has seen more than 550 canceled flights for Wednesday. Flights are currently arriving and departing with minimal delays.

Travelers are urged to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.