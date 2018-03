The nor’easter has brought near blizzard conditions to Nassau and Suffolk Counties Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s very heavy snowfall, forecasters said. People can expect 2 to 3 inches an hour of accumulation.

Travel is not recommended.

Thunder snow is expected and a winter storm warning is in effect.

As the storm travels into the area, hundreds of flights have been cancelled, multiple schools are closed and thousands of residents are experiencing power outages.