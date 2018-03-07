NJ Transit bus service suspended after 4:30 p.m. due to snow

New Jersey Transit is suspending all bus service after 4: 30 p.m.

Transit officials do not yet know when service will resume. They will use the time to properly clear roads.

NJ Transit does not have any information about service on Thursday available yet.

All light rail service continues to operate on a regular weekday schedule as of 2:50 p.m.

Cross-honoring is in effect for rail, bus and private carriers and light rail service from NJ Transit. PATH is not cross honoring as of 3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of flights have also been suspended because of the nor’easter.

ATTENTION NJT Bus Customers: Service is suspended on all NJ TRANSIT bus routes after 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/MvPW7evkNJ — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 7, 2018

A winter storm warning remains in effect through early Thursday morning for much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut while a winter weather advisory remains in effect through early Thursday for Long Island and coastal New Jersey.

Total accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches in New York City, and Long Island can expect 1 to 4 inches. Parts of inland New Jersey, however, are expected to receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.