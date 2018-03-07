Man punched, groped, tried to kiss teen in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man accused of groping and punching a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The man approached the teen inside St. Mary’s Park in Mott Haven shortly after 7 a.m. and punched him in the face before trying to kiss him, police said.

The teen pushed the man away, but the man touched the victim’s crotch and buttocks before running north through the park, said police.

According to authorities, the teen chased after the victim around Jackson Avenue and East 149 Street before losing sight of him.

The victim suffered bruising to his left eye.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).