Man beats, rapes 52-year-old woman behind Brooklyn NYCHA building

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man beat and raped a 52-year-old woman behind a Brooklyn NYCHA building, police said Wednesday.

The man wrapped a belt around her neck and slammed her to the ground in the lot behind the Saratoga Avenue complex around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, an NYPD spokesperson said. He man kicked and punched her in the face repeatedly before he raped her.

She managed to get away when a garbage truck pulled into the lot, police said. Her face was lacerated and she lost a number of teeth.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker, who fled westbound on Halsey Street. He’s 25 to 30 years old with medium-length dreadlocks. The man was last seen wearing a white hood over his head, a green and orange waist length jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers and he had on a light colored backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).