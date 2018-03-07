Jersey City deploys dozens of plows, over 2,000-tons of salt for nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jersey City, NJ — The Jersey City Department of Public Works rolled out at least 66 salters and plows armed with 2,000-tons of salt in an effort to keep the roads clear during Wednesday’s nor’easter.

They asked drivers to stay off the roads so plows could get through. Most the snow that fell in Jersey City was wet, heavy slush. Jersey City schools were closed.

"We're trying to clean up all this mess before it gets too too big of a storm here,” said Zyi Danard, who was out clearing snow from her stoop and car with her son and granddaughter. “Trying to get ahold of this storm.”

Jersey City’s DPW said they’d be doing overtime throughout the night to clean up the residual mess, even after the snow stops. The city has been preparing for days by brining the roads ahead of this latest storm.

Another storm is expected over the weekend. Check back with PIX11 for updates.