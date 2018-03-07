Heard thunder during the snow? Your ears don’t deceive you

NEW YORK — Did you hear thunder during Wednesday’s nor’easter, perhaps about the time the snow started to really fall?

Your ears did not deceive you.

The phenomenon is called thundersnow. It happens when “shallow layers of unstable air lead to enhanced upward motion, increasing snow growth and causing enough electric charge separation for lightning,” according to the National Weather Service.

Anytime thundersnow is present, bands of heavy precipitation are present, too.

Shortly after 12 p.m., the National Weather service tweeted that they were receiving reports of thunder snow in lower Manhattan.

Several users responded saying they, too, heard the booms across the area — in Brooklyn, Queens, Hoboken, Staten Island and on the Upper West Side.