Schools will be closed and delayed Thursday throughout the tri-state area as towns deal with a nor’easter that dumped snow across the region and knocked out power for thousands.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning into Thursday morning.

Below is a full list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This list is being updated as school’s make their decisions about closures for Wednesday, March 7.

