Father dead after being beaten in front of his Bronx home; homicide investigation underway: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Investigators on Wednesday are searching for the people they say are responsible for the death of a father who was attacked in front of his Bronx home.

Philip Roseburgh, 35, was found unconscious and unresponsive after being assaulted in front of an apartment building in Garden Street, between Prospect Avenue and Southern Boulevard, on Tuesday, Feb. 20. around 6:25 p.m.

The single father of three was punched during the incident in front of his home, and he hit his head on the pavement, police said. In the hospital the following day, a longtime friend told PIX11 he showed little to no brain activity.

Roseburgh died Monday, Feb. 26.

Friends were shocked by the assault, saying Roseburgh was in a good mood right before it happened — no one expecting a situation like this to happen.

“Philip doesn’t bother anybody. Phil is usually in front with all the kids – the neighbor’s kids, and just enjoying himself, you know – not bothering Anyone,” friend Afiya Lawrence said.

Roseburgh’s death has since been deemed a homicide, police said Wednesday. No arrests have been made in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).