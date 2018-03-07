Driver who killed 2 children in Park Slope crash has license suspended: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — The driver in a Park Slope crash that killed two children and injured three others, including a pregnant Tony Award-winning actress, has had her license suspended, police said Wednesday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has suspended Dorothy Bruns' license, police confirmed. The move came after the Staten Island woman mowed down five people with her 2016 Volvo S60 Sedan Monday afternoon near Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope.

Abigail Blumenstein, 4, and Joshua Lew, 1, were killed in the crash, and both of their mothers were injured, along with a fifth person.

The little girl's mother, Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, was in critical condition immediately following the incident. Blumenstein, a Tony Award-winning actress who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, is pregnant.

The deadly incident prompted swift calls for Bruns' license to be taken away.

"The car she was driving has an abominable driving record," City Councilman Brad Lander said Tuesday. "Four blowing red light infractions and four speeding in a school zone infractions in the last two years."

Published reports confirm the driver of Bruns' Volvo has been cited for speeding through a school zone four times and running red lights.

Advocates for pedestrian safety also confronted Mayor Bill de Blasio as he walked into his Park Slope gym on Tuesday — calling for safer local streets. Hours later, hundreds more rallied steps away from City Hall.

"Four years ago, my son was killed by a reckless driver," one resident told PIX11 News. "I joined with others to form 'Families for Safe Streets' because no one else should have to go through this loss."

Police sources tell PIX11 News that investigators are looking into whether Bruns may have had a medical condition when she hit the pedestrians. The driver, who police sources say passed a blood-alcohol test, said she had a seizure.

Bruns has not been charged in the crash, but the case remains open.