After nor’easter slams the region, could another one be on the way?

A coastal storm developed late Tuesday night brought a tremendous amount of snow to a good portion of the region during the second nor’easter in just one week. Winter is just weeks away from ending, but there’s potential for another coastal storm.

The long range forecast models show the possibility of another nor’easter next week. There are two possible tracks at this point. One indicates that it could brush the region bringing the chance for more snow. The other could have the storm stay well south and totally miss the region.

Residents in New York and New Jersey are still dealing with winter storm warnings. They were issued for most of the region. Coastal sections, especially in southern Long Island, dealt with moderate flooding during the afternoon high tide cycle.

While interior sections started and stayed as snow, coastal sections — including the city — started as rain mixing at times snow started early in the morning. The snow/rain mix gradually changed over to snow during the first half the day.

Interior sections of northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley were slammed with many locations reporting 1 to 2 feet of snow. Temperatures in the city hovered in the mid 30s making it hard for most of the snow to stick. As of early Wednesday evening, Central Park measured 2.5 inches of snow at the zoo. In some cases, snowfall amounts varied tremendously from community to community. Little Neck in Queens, had 4.7 inches of snow.

Daytime temperatures will be above freezing allowing for the snow to melt in a decent amount of time. Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

A weak system may bring rain or snow showers on Friday. It doesn’t look we will get any accumulating snow with temperatures expected to top out in the lower 40s.

The weekend is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperature will continue to be in the mid 40s through the period.