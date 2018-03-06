Woman who allegedly stole $150,000 in cash, jewelry at Jay-Z’s club arrested

NEW YORK — One of five women police were looking for in connection with the theft of $150,000 in jewelry and cash at Jay-Z’s nightclub was arrested, police said.

The bag was stolen at about 3 a.m. Sunday at the 40/40 Club on West 25th Street in Manhattan. Police arrested Sarah Morin, a 40-year-old Connecticut woman. She’s been charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said the 27-year-old victim’s bag was taken while he was involved in an altercation. When the victim, a pro-boxer, returned to his seat, the bag was gone.

Police say video surveillance shows the five women leaving the nightclub with the bag. There was no information immediately available on the other four women.

