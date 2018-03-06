Woman violently attacked, raped in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who violently attacked and raped a woman in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police said the attack happened around 3:15 a.m. in a lot behind the NYCHA community center on Saratoga Avenue. A man wrapped a belt around a woman's neck, slammed her to the ground, punched and kicked her in the face repeatedly and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Cops said the woman, 52, managed to escape when a garbage truck entered the lot and the attacked fled west on Halsey Street.

The woman suffered cuts to her face and lost several teeth in the attack. She was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the man is 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 to 120 pounds. He has medium length dreadlocks with multi-colored rubber bands and was last seen wearing a white hood over his head, a green and orange waist length jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers and a light colored backpack.

