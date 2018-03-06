When will the snow start? Timeline of the looming nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The tri-state will be hit with heavy, wet snow and high winds from a mid-week nor'easter that threatens to blanket the region with up to a foot of snow and potentially cause another round of outages in places hit hard by last week's storm.

The looming nor'easter's track is still uncertain as of Tuesday morning and forecasters say there are two main possibilities for how the system will play out.

An inland track would mean more of a rain event for the five boroughs and coastal areas with significant snow totals north and west of the city.

If the storm follows an off-shore track, snow totals will go up in the city and along the coast with less snow across the interior.

Currently, the timeline of the storm looks like this:

Rain will start about midnight Wednesday then changeover to snow in time for the morning commute. It will be locally heavy at times from the city northward.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the day and into the evening rush-hour. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, mostly north and west of New York City.

The snow should taper off late Wednesday night as the storm moves northeast out of the area.

Here's a timeline of what to expect with the upcoming storm. pic.twitter.com/VwZIHQOoQu — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 6, 2018

Total accumulations will range from 6 to 12 inches for New York City, parts of Yonkers and Westchester County, western Long Island and northeastern New Jersey; 3 to 6 inches for coastal New Jersey and eastern Long Island; and 10 to 15 inches for northwestern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and most of Connecticut.