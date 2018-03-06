Utility crews feverishly restoring power; another storm soon

NEW YORK — Utility crews are feverishly restoring power in the northern New York City suburbs while another winter storm waits in the wings.

A nor’easter that hammered the region on Friday damaged large portions of the state.

Con Edison says it still had 28,000 Westchester County customers without power on Tuesday morning but expects to have the “vast majority” restored by 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Con Edison says it already has asked out-of-state energy companies for help with the next round.