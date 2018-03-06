Student charged with phone threat prompting hours-long at Utica College

UTICA, N.Y. — A 23-year-old student has been charged with making a terroristic threat that prompted a six-hour lockdown at an upstate New York college.

Police say Fahrudin Omerovic of Utica was arrested on Tuesday, the day after Utica College asked students to shelter in place after the school received a threat from someone who said he was armed. There were no reports of shots or injuries.

City police say Omerovic is a senior majoring in health studies at the private college and took classes online. Police Chief Mark Williams said at a news conference Tuesday evening that Omerovic was taken into custody at his home and no weapon was found.

It could not be determined if he has a lawyer to comment.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, the college said. The lockdown was first announced shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and was lifted at 5 p.m.

Entrances to the college campus, 50 miles east of Syracuse, were blocked off by police. Friends and family of students gathered on the sidewalks nearby to wait for news.

Utica College was founded by Syracuse University in 1946, and now has more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students on its 128-acre campus and online, according to its website. It has seven residence halls and 138 full-time faculty members.