Nor’easter: Will NYC public schools be closed?

NEW YORK — As the tri-state area prepares for Wednesday’s major storm, some are wondering if New York City schools will be closed.

The storm is expected to be an all-day event, with rain starting after midnight Wednesday and changing over to snow in time for the morning commute.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the day and into the evening rush-hour. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, mostly north and west of New York City.

While the track of the nor’easter remained uncertain as of Tuesday morning, total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches is expected for New York City, parts of Yonkers and Westchester County, western Long Island and northeastern New Jersey; 3 to 6 inches for coastal New Jersey and eastern Long Island; and 10 to 15 inches for northwestern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and most of Connecticut.

In January, NYC schools were closed for a day in anticipation of a storm forecast to dump 6 to 8 inches of snow in the city.

Up to a foot of snow ultimately fell in parts of the city, and when the schools reopened the following day, more than 165,000 people signed a petition to keep the schools closed for a second day, with some noting freezing temperatures and others saying plows had not yet reached their areas.

So far, Mayor Bill de Blasio has not commented on the fate of Wednesday’s school day.

As of last check, there are no school closings reported. The map below will automatically update when and if that changes.

Anyone viewing this on mobile can click here to see the graphic.