Nor’easter to hit New York, New Jersey with heavy snow as region still recovers from last storm

NEW YORK — A powerful nor’easter is charging toward the tri-state area for the second time in less than a week, threatening to dump up to a foot of heavy, wet snow and across New York and New Jersey, create "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions and put pressure on already strained power lines.

Tuesday marks the calm before the storm, with sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures, but a big change is expected by midnight.

Timing and accumulation

The storm’s track is still uncertain as of Tuesday morning and forecasters say there are two main possibilities for how the system will play out.

An inland track would mean more of a rain event for the five boroughs and coastal areas with significant snow totals north and west of the city.

If the storm follows an off-shore track, snow totals will go up in the city and along the coast with less snow across the interior.

Currently, the timeline of the storm looks like this:

Rain will start about midnight Wednesday then changeover to snow in time for the morning commute. It will be locally heavy at times from the city northward.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the day and into the evening rush-hour. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, mostly north and west of New York City.

Total accumulations will range from 6 to 12 inches for New York City, parts of Yonkers and Westchester County, western Long Island and northeastern New Jersey; 3 to 6 inches for coastal New Jersey and eastern Long Island; and 10 to 15 inches for northwestern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and most of Connecticut.

The snow should taper off late Wednesday night as the storm moves northeast out of the area.

Hazards

Whatever snow falls will be heavy and wet, which means there’s the possibility of downed power lines, broken tree limbs and renewed power outages in places already hit hard by last week’s nor’easter.

At its peak, the March 2 storm knocked out power to more than 360,000 New Yorkers. Some 136,500 customers in Westchester County were still in the dark the next day when Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency and sent the National Guard to help deal with the widespread outages.

Some 28,000 customers were still without power Tuesday morning.

The timing of the storm will make travel “very difficult to impossible,” including during the evening commute on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Drivers are warned of significantly reduced visibility.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the agency said.

Weather alerts issued

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday and last until 4 a.m. Thursday for northern New Jersey, New York City, western Long Island, the lower Hudson Valley and most of Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. Eastern Long Island will be under a winter storm watch.

A snow alert has been issued for the five boroughs starting at 10 p.m. The alert — issued by the city, not the National Weather Service — means the city is preparing hundreds of salt spreaders, plows and tire chains in case they're needed.

In Newburgh, a snow emergency has been declared starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. That means alternate-side parking regulations are in effect, according to these rules.

What comes next?

After the storm moves out early Thursday, a stretch of sunshine will follow. Thursday will be windy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 42 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with high temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the region, and Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as the next area of low pressure begins moving toward the area from the west. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.