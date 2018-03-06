Nor’easter prompts New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to declare state of emergency

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday declared a state of emergency statewide in anticipation of a nor’easter threatening to dump more than a foot of snow the following day.

The state of emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to last through Thursday morning.

The major storm is forecast to begin with rain around midnight. The rain is expected to become snow during the morning commute, with the heaviest likely during the day and into the evening rush-hour.

Total accumulations will range from 6 to 12 inches in northeastern New Jersey, 3 to 6 inches for coastal New Jersey and 10 to 15 inches for northwestern New Jersey.

WATCH — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declares a state of emergency: