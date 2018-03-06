Manhattan mom needs repairs, heat and hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Ashley Fernandez from the Baruch Houses says she has been fighting over a year for repairs to her 10th-floor apartment.

“It’s incredible how NYCHA neglects it’s tenants,” Fernandez said.

Just outside her living room window are a pair of red-tailed hawks.

“I think the female hawk is nesting and expecting babies," Fernandez said. They deserve heat and hot water too."

New York City Audubon Society confirms they are red-tailed hawks.

There are just about 20 pairs in the city.

The New York City Housing Authority tells us, “Staff visited the apartment today and will start making repairs immediately. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

