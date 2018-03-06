Man on ‘jihad’ admits killing NJ student, 3 others

A man prosecutors say was on a “jihad” to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East has pleaded guilty to killing a college student in New Jersey and has confessed to killing three people in Washington state.

Ali Muhammad Brown pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin in 2014 as Tevlin sat in his car at a traffic light.

He also took responsibly for killing two young men shot in Seattle shortly after they left a nightclub in June 2014, and a man killed outside Seattle two months earlier.

Prosecutors say Brown would have to formally plead guilty in Washington for those cases.

The 34-year-old former Seattle resident was the first person charged with terrorism under a New Jersey state law. He faces life in prison when he’s sentenced on May 1.