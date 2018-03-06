Gov. Cuomo considering statewide ban on plastic bags to clean up environment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering a ban on plastic bags to help clean up the environment, according to a spokesman.

“It’s clear that we need to address the real environmental concerns caused by the proliferation of plastic ‎bags, and a ban is one of the options we’re reviewing,” Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said.

On Sunday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed support for a ban on plastic bags on Twitter.

"...The time for debate on this is over. They're bad for the environment, they're bad for the economy, they're bad for New York. The state is behind the curve here, it's time to put our planet first," de Blasio said.

Plastic bags account for over 10 percent of debris that washes up on the county’s coastlines, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

In February of last year, the governor blocked a 5-cent fee on plastic bags proposed by the NYC Council and called the fee "deeply flawed" because it would allow store owners to keep the profit. Instead, the governor set up a state plastic bag task force, which released a report on Jan. 13. The 88-page report was criticized for not recommending a single plan and instead offering several options to combat the issue.

Suffolk County began a 5-cent fee for paper and plastic bags in January.