Full list of school closings for NY, NJ and Connecticut

Schools will be closed and delayed Wednesday throughout the tri-state area as towns deal with a nor’easter that will dump snow across the region.
The latest models, as of 4 p.m., show the storm tracking closer to the coast, which means more rain than snow for the city and Long Island. Still, even if it becomes a wetter storm, freezing temperatures will make for slick roads, treacherous travel and the chance of an icy mix.
Total accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches in New York City and Long Island can expect 1 to 4 inches, downgraded from 6 to 12 inches based on earlier models.
New Jersey, however, is still expected to receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.
Below is a full list of school closures in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This list is being updated as school’s make their decisions about closures for Wednesday, March 7.