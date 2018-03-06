Children killed in Park Slope crash ID’d; witnesses question driver’s medical claim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Two young children killed in a crash that injured three others, including a pregnant woman, were identified Tuesday, as the investigation into the driver's claim she suffered a medical condition at the time continue.

Joshua Lew, 1, and Abigail Blumenstein, 4, were killed when a 2016 Volvo S60 Sedan flew threw the intersection at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope around 12:40 p.m. Monday, police said.

A PIX11 reporter on scene witnessed a pregnant woman and two children in a stroller get off a bus when they were struck.

The little girl's mother, who was pregnant, has been identified as Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles. She was critically injured in the incident, and it is not known if her unborn child survived.

Another woman, identified as Lauren Lew, and a 46-year-old man, were also injured and hospitalized, according to police.

The driver, Dorothy Bruns, 44, is accused of hitting all of the victims before continuing down the road and crashing into another vehicle.

Witnesses tell the NY Daily News Joshua's stroller was dragged by Bruns' vehicle for almost an entire block.

Police sources tell PIX11 News they are looking into whether or not Bruns may have had medical condition when she hit the pedestrians after she claimed she had a seizure. She has passed a blood alcohol test, police sources said.

Witnesses questioned Bruns' claim she suffered a seizure, however.

“I don’t want her to just say that, I had a medical emergency that conveniently happened between that intersection and right here," a witness who wished not to be identified told PIX11. When asked if his instinct was that something else happened, he replied, “not my gut. I was standing right here and she wasn't seizing.”

Multiple other witnesses said Bruns appeared to increase her speed as she hit the victims.

“(She) started going slow, and then she put her head back and she just accelerated," witness Jennifer Muniz said.

The Volvo Bruns was driving has been cited for speeding through a school zone four times and running red lights, according to published reports.

No arrests have been made.