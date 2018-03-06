4 students hospitalized after crew hits gas line near Queens schools

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens — A construction crew accidentally struck a gas main in Queens on Tuesday, prompting a shelter-in-place order for nearby schools and residents and sending four students to the hospital for evaluation, the FDNY said.

The crew struck a high-pressure gas main at 190 Beach 108 St. in Rockaway Park, FDNY said in a tweet sent at 10:42 a.m.

Fire officials said surrounding occupants and schools should shelter in place while crews work to resolve the issue.

Police said “everything is under control” and no schools were evacuated. Four students were taken to the hospital for “precautionary evaluation,” police said. It’s unknown which school those students attend.

Scholars’ Academy and Martin De Porres High School are near the scene, though it’s unclear how far the FDNY perimeter for the shelter-in-place order extends.

Firefighters and EMS are at the scene working with NYC Office of Emergency Management.

