Utica College on lockdown due to ‘real, credible threat’

UTICA, N.Y. — Utica College was put on lockdown Monday “due to a real, credible threat,” campus officials tweeted.

“There is no confirmation of any shots fired on campus, and there are no injuries reported,” Utica College tweeted at 12:44 p.m.

The college first reported the lockdown an hour and a half earlier, and have since called it a “real, credible threat.”

Armed, uniformed police officers have responded to the campus, and will be clearing buildings “as soon as possible,” campus officials tweeted at 12:15 p.m.

“Everyone on campus is to remain sheltered in place. Please get to a safe place and remain there until you are told the shelter in place direction has been lifted,” the campus tweeted.

Additional information about the threat has not been given.

Utica College was founded by Syracuse University in 1946, and now has more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.