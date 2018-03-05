Tower Records founder Russ Solomon dies at 92

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Russ Solomon, the founder of Tower Records, has died.

The Sacramento Bee reports he passed away while watching the Oscars. His son told the paper, "Ironically, he was giving his opinion of what someone was wearing that he thought was ugly, then asked (his wife) Patti to to refill his whisky." When she came back, she found him dead. He may have had a heart attack.

Solomon was a music legend. At age 16, he began selling records at his father’s Sacramento drug store. According to Billboard, he opened his first stand alone record store in 1960, and eventually grew Tower Records into an international music retail chain.

By the mid-1990s, the company was making over a billion dollar in annual sales. But Tower Records went out of business in 2006 as Apple, Amazon and other companies became dominant in the music industry.

Solomon was 92.