CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A suspect was injured in a police-involved shooting Monday night in Canarsie, police said.

It happened arond 10:45 p.m. at a gas station at 914 Remsen Avenue.

Police say the suspect was shot by an officer and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

One officer suffered a minor injury.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.