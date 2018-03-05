South Bronx native helps kids get to the slopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON, N.J. — Growing up in the South Bronx, Schone Malliet loved to play basketball. Little did he know it was skiing which would lead to an opportunity for him to give back to his community.

Since 2014 the former Marine and Pepperdine University graduate has helped thousands of inner city kids stay active and try winter sports for the first time thanks to his National Winter Activities Center in Vernon, New Jersey.

Kids ages 6-18 enjoy 6 sessions of skiing, snowboarding and cross country with all equipment and meals included. The price is $450 per student but families pay what they can afford and partnering organizations and foundations pick up the rest of the tab.

The season runs through the end of March.