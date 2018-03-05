NJ Transit worker suspended after allegedly saying ICE agents were aboard train

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey Transit crew member who allegedly announced to riders that immigration agents were on board and looking for “illegals and other criminals” has been suspended without pay, the agency said.

Commuters said a worker on the 6:54 a.m. train from Bayhead Monday announced over the train’s intercom that agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security were on board.

Multiple riders said the worker announced that those agents were “looking for illegals and other criminals.”

Hi Katharine, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Were you on the 6:54 am out of Bayhead, train #3326? We are trying to clarify the train number. Thanks. -JD — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 5, 2018

train Bay to NY p.a: “ICE and Homeland Security agents are on train, so…..(then) Looking for illegals and other criminals.” — bethj (@bethjudge316) March 5, 2018

@WNYC just FYI @NJTRANSIT announcing this morning that ICE riding the train to find illegals and criminals?! Why are we doing this on my morning commute? — Laura Galbraith (@inulg) March 5, 2018

NJ Transit said the crew member will be suspended pending the outcome of their investigation. The agency did not identify the worker or specify their role.

“NJ TRANSIT will not tolerate such reprehensible conduct which stands in direct contrast with our agency’s culture,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement to PIX11 News.

PIX11 News has reached out to ICE for comment.

Sen. Bob Menendez said “if true,” the incident would be “outrageous racial profiling that is un-American and makes us less safe.” He said his office is looking into the matter.