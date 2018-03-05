Power outages lingering in parts of NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Residents in the areas of New York hit hardest by a powerful coastal storm could be without power into the early part of next week.

The storm brought flooding and heavy winds that brought down trees, with Westchester and Putnam counties particularly impacted by the loss of electricity.

39,437 residents are still in the dark in Westchester County and 41,529 are without power in Putnam County, according to reports by Con Edison and NYSEG.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo deployed an additional 100 members of the New York National Guard to assist recovery efforts as he declared a state of emergency in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester counties.

Con Edison has been handing out dry ice to save food in people’s refrigerators and freezers. And municipalities are opening warning and charging centers. Roughly a dozen school districts remain closed, many others are on delayed opening.

Con Edison says this storm now ranks as the fifth worse outage on record.