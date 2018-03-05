Off-duty officer fatally shoots armed robber in Brooklyn; second suspect remains at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A suspect was injured in a police-involved shooting Monday night in Canarsie, police said.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. at a gas station at 914 Remsen Avenue. Police said the off-duty officer was siting in his car getting gas pumped into his vehicle by the station attendant when two armed men approached. One of the armed men entered the station attendant's booth and demanded money from a worker and the second remained outside and told the off-duty officer and the gas station attendant not to move.

"As the two suspects exited the gas station, the off-duty officer identified himself as a police officer and gave them verbal commands to stop. The two suspects turned around towards the officer with the guns in their hands," NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

The officer then fired and struck one of the men in the torso. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The second suspect fled west on Avenue D. He is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to police.

A loaded .44 Caliber revolver was recovered from the scene.

