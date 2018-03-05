Nasty Nor’easter to bring heavy snow, strong wind on Wednesday

NEW YORK – Another nasty Nor’easter is on its way and promises to bring heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding to the tri-state by mid-week.

A winter storm watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, northwest New Jersey, Connecticut and the lower Hudson VAlley, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll go into effect at midnight Wednesday and last through Wednesday night.

Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches are forecast to blanket those areas with up to 12 inches possible in some spots, the agency said. The heaviest precipitation is expected to start late Wednesday morning and continue through Wednesday night.

Because we’re still days out from the storm’s arrival, the exact path and intensity of the system could vary.

If the storm moves closer to the coast, it would bring more precipitation but also warmer air, meaning snow will mix with rain. But if the storm travels further south and east, there will be slightly less precipitation but it’ll be an all-snow event.

The weather warnings come just three days after another Nor’easter hit the region. Last Friday, a wicked winter storm brought hail, rain and flooding to the tri-state.

At its peak, the storm knocked out power to more than 360,000 New Yorkers. Some 136,500 customers in Westchester County were still in the dark as of Sunday afternoon, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency and send the National Guard to help deal with the widespread outages.