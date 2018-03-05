Mom wants answers about possible lead inside her Chelsea apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Lastell Barrett is a mother of two, who lives inside the Elliot houses in Chelsea, and has serious questions about lead and testing in her apartment.

“I feel there could be lead in my apartment," Barrett said. "I had housing come and test, but it’s housing testing for housing. I feel there could still be lead in my apartment."

Barrett has a three-year-old son and shows PIX11 a work order ticket from NYCHA, she says have two scary words, lead possible.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “This apartment had a visual assessment and it was recently tested for lead paint. Both had negative results where lead paint was not identified.”

PIX11 reached out to a local hospital to make sure her son is tested for lead right away.

PIX11 news will stay on Barrett’s story.

