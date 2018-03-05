Man beats commuter at Times Square subway station

MANHATTAN — A man beat a 22-year-old commuter at the Times Square subway station, repeatedly punching him, police said.

The man attacked from behind on Feb. 27, an NYPD spokesperson said. He kicked the victim after he was knocked to the subway platform and then fled the scene.

Medical services treated the victim at the scene for bruising and swelling to his face. The victim also suffered two chipped teeth.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He is believed to be in his 30s. The man is about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray overcoat, a white shirt with a dark colored striped tie, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).