Man arrested for fatal stabbing at Queens bus stop: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was arrested Saturday for stabbing a 24-year-old man to death at a bus stop in Queens on Feb. 26, police said.

Police said Micah Brown, 20, turned himself in for the stabbing death of Anthony Teil and has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The men were seen arguing at a bus stop near Archer Avenue and 153rd Street in the Jamaica section of Queens just before Tiel was stabbed with a metal rod multiple times in the head and chest, a source previously told PIX11.

Tiel and Brown knew each other prior to the attack, according to police.