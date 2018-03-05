‘I’d like to hit him on the head with my cane:’ 92-year-old woman says about man who attacked her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — A 92-year-old woman has a plan for the man who assaulted her in Queens on Saturday night.

"I'd like to hit him on the head with my cane," she said.

She was on her way home with groceries when a man came up behind her and grabbed her purse and bag full of food, knocking her to the ground. Her nose, left shoulder and arm were injured.

"He pulled me so fast, he knocked me down," she said. "My face hit the ground."

She said she's just happy nothing happened to her teeth in the attack.

No arrests have been made in the assault and robbery. Police have asked for help identifying the man on the bike.

