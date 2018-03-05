Death of man found injured in Brooklyn home is ruled a homicide: Police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The death of a man found injured in his Brooklyn home last week has been ruled a homicide, police said Monday.

Mack Wilson, 65, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his Bedford-Stuyvesant home on Monroe Street near Malcolm X Boulevard Thursday after someone called 911 around 1 a.m., according to police.

Wilson, who had trauma to his body, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police on Monday said Wilson’s death is now considered a homicide, but additional information on his cause of death was not released and there have been no arrests.

The NY Daily News reports two men, including a relative, are accused of beating the victim.