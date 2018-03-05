Children abducted in North Carolina believed to be in New York City area: local media

FAYETTEVILLE, NC — An abducted 4-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl are believed to be in the New York City area, according to reports.

Four-month-old Antoin Marsh and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh were abducted in Fayetteville on Saturday, police said. The two children were allegedly abducted by their mother, who does not have custody.

She apparently took them from their grandmother’s home. The children were placed there by social services.

Police have charged 20-year-old Catrina Lucas with two counts of child abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.